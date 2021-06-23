Rumble Ponies one game closer to catching the Fightin Phils in Double-A Northeast standings

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies inched one game closer to catching Reading in the Double-A Northeast standings.

As you see, the Ponies are currently sitting in 5th place, just a game behind the Phils.

Somerset remains in 1st, with the Portland Sea Dogs 3 games back in 2nd.

New Hampshire is a distant 3rd as they are 9-and-a-half out of 1st.

13 games back is Reading in 4th, with the Rumble Ponies trailing the Patriots by 14 games in 5th.

And in the basement, behind both Reading and Binghamton, sits the last place Hartford Yard Goats as they are 15 games back.