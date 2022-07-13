ERIE, PA – For the eighth straight game, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have lost, this time to the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 7-2.

The Rumble Ponies never led in the contest, falling behind 3-0 in the first inning thanks to an inside-the-park home run from Daniel Cabrera to lead off the game for Erie and a 2-RBI double from Dillon Dingler.

Wyatt Young would pick up an RBI for Binghamton in the top of the second on a ground-out that scored Nick Meyers.

But the SeaWolves jumped right back scoring 2 more in the bottom half of the inning as Cabrera and Parker Meadows each recorded RBI singles.

Rumble Ponies starting pitcher David Griffin only lasted 1.2 IP, allowing 7 hits and 5 earned runs.

The highlight of the night for the Rumble Ponies was a solo shot from Brett Baty in the fifth, which was home run number 12 for the lefty.

The downfall for Binghamton was their hitting with runners on, going 1-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on base.

Ronny Mauricio returned to the starting lineup for the first time since July 3rd.

Mauricio went 0-4 with a walk in the contest after going 0-1 in a pinch hit appearance on Tuesday.

The loss drops the Rumble Ponies to 31-52 on the year as a whole, 3-11 in the second half.

Binghamton returns to action Thursday night with another matchup against the Erie SeaWolves, first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., no starter has been announced for the Rumble Ponies, the SeaWolves are lining Chance Kirby (6-2, 2.02 ERA) up to start.