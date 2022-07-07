BINGHAMTON, NY – After dropping the first 2 games of the series, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look for a bounce back win against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday evening.

It was a 12-5 win for the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night that saw the Rumble Ponies make 6 errors in the contest.

Binghamton will send Alec Kisena to the mound.

The righty has a 2-6 record with a 4.91 ERA.

The Sea Dogs will counter with Brett Kennedy to the mound with a 1-4 record and a 5.46 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.