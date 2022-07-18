ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies split the final 2 games of their series with the Erie SeaWolves, losing on Saturday and winning on Sunday heading into the All-Star break.

It was a 9-7 loss on Saturday as the Erie offense had a strong day.

The Rumble Ponies then bounced back on Sunday to win 4-3.

Brett Baty drove in the winning run with a single in the fifth inning.

Following the series, the Rumble Ponies are 5-13 in the second half, 33-54 overall.

Binghamton currently trails the Portland Sea Dogs by 8 games for the second half lead.