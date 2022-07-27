BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-1 on Super Splash Day at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rumble Ponies got off to a great start, pitcher Brooks Hall struck out the side in the top of the first and Carlos Cortes drove in the Ponies lone run on a sac fly in the bottom half.

The lead would not last long, in the top of the second, Phil Clarke tied the game with an RBI double.

The game would remain tied at 1-1 until the ninth inning.

Both teams made strong defensive plays including both catchers, Clarke and Nick Meyer throwing out runners on the bases.

The Fisher Cats would take over the game in the ninth thanks to a Rafael Lantigua solo home run, Addison Barger RBI double and Luis De Los Santos 3-run home run to bring the lead to 6-1.

The Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats will do battle once again on Thursday night with a 6:35 p.m. start time.