ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped their seventh game in a row Tuesday night, losing to the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 4-0.

The story of the night was pitching with both starters having good outings.

For Erie, Wilmer Flores threw 3 no-hit innings before being relieved by Adam Wolf who also threw 3 innings, allowing just 2 hits.

For the Rumble Ponies, Jesus Vargas had a nice night despite taking the loss.

His line read 7.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

Erie opened the scoring in the second with a 2-RBI single from Eric De La Rosa to make it 2-0.

The SeaWolves would then score 2 more runs in the eighth innings, both were unearned.

The Rumble Ponies will be back in action on Wednesday with another matchup against the SeaWolves.