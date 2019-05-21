Rumble Ponies down Thunder on Saturday 3-1 and 7-1 on Sunday Video

Going into their series beginning last Thursday, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Trenton Thunder were neck-and-neck at the top of the Eastern League's Eastern Division.

After dropping the first two games of the series to the Thunder, the Ponies looked to bounce back over the weekend.

On Saturday, Trenton got out to an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd.

But, Patrick Mazeika stayed red hot, smacking a home run in the 4th to tie things at one.

Then, in the 7th, Mazeika doubled in another run to give the Ponies the lead.

Kevin Kaczmarski also doubled in a run that inning for some added insurance as Binghamton gets the win 3-1.

Then, on Sunday, the Ponies offense exploded.

Every player in the lineup found their way on base either by a hit or via a walk.

Luis Carpio hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the 7th that gave Bingo some separation from the Thunder.

The Ponies finished with eleven hits as a team, helping lead them to a 7-1 win.

Binghamton now sits atop the Eastern Division standings with a half game lead over Trenton.

The Ponies are back in action tonight at Bowie, with first pitch just moments away at 6:35 pm.