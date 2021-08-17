Rumble Ponies defeat Yard Goats in walk-off mode 4-3, still 13 games out of first

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continue to be red hot as they are coming off their 3rd-straight series win, and have won 7 of their last 10.

The Ponies were able to take their 2nd series in 3 weeks from the Hartford Yard Goats thank to a win on Sunday.

Let’s check out how they were able to get it done.

It’s a 1-0 Hartford lead as we start in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Runner at 3rd for Yoel Romero.

He drives one to the opposite field.

It tip toes the foul line.

Lands fair and then quickly jumps out of play for a ground rule double.

In to score is Luis Carpio and the Ponies tie things at 1.

Later in the inning, Brett Baty up with the bases loaded.

He fights one off into left field. Romero scores.

Jake Mangum racing around and trying to score.

Throws a little off and Mangum slides in safely.

Just like that, it’s 3-1 Binghamton.

Jumping ahead to the 7th, 3-2 now.

Michael Toglia with a high chopper that just goes off the glove of Matt Winaker and into right.

Coming home is Matt Hearn.

Toglia is able to get to 2nd and nearly 3rd on a wild throw.

But, that’s all Binghamton would allow.

This one needed extras, and in the 10th, bases juiced with no outs for Mangum.

And he gets the job done.

A deep sacrifice fly to right.

Scoring is Carpio and that’s your ball game.

Binghamton walks off with a 4-3 win to close out their final series with Hartford this season.

The Ponies will now hit the road for their next 12 games, which begins tomorrow evening.

Binghamton will be in Portland to start the road trip to face the Sea Dogs.

Game 1 of the 6-game set is scheduled for 6 PM.

With a new week of series about to begin across the Northeast League, let’s take a look at the latest Northeast Division standings.

The Portland Sea Dogs are now back at the pinnacle of the division, as they jump the now-2nd place Somerset Patriots to take the top spot.

Although Somerset is only a half game back of Portland.

In 3rd are the New Hampshire Fisher Cats as they are 11 games out of 1st.

However, here comes Binghamton as the Rumble Ponies are right behind New Hampshire at 40-48.

These two will meet next week for 6 games.

Then, in 5th are the Reading Fightin’ Phils, who the Ponies will see to close out their season in mid-September.

Reading is 20 games out of 1st.

And bringing up the rear are the Hartford Yard Goats.

After dropping 4 of 6 to Binghamton, the Goats are 24-and-a-half games off the pace.