BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 12-8 on Friday night.
The Rumble Ponies grabbed an early lead thanks to a Brett Baty solo home run in the bottom of the first.
The celebrations would not last long for the Ponies as the Fisher Cats responded with 4 runs in the second inning.
Davis Schneider, Zac Cook and Ryan Gold all homered in the inning to bring the score to 4-1.
A short rain delay took place in the bottom of the second which seemed to be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Rumble Ponies though.
Binghamton stormed back for 6 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The frame was highlighted by RBI singles from Matt O’Neill, Nick Meyer and Baty to bring the score to 7-4.
Baty would later add to his phenomenal night with a grand slam in the eighth inning to extend the Ponies lead to 12-5.
The Rumble Ponies and the Fisher Cats will go at it once again on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. start time.