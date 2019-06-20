Ponies squeak by Fisher Cats in 10 innings 3-2

Binghamton and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats met in game two of their three game set.

Top six and a 1-0 Fisher Cats lead.

But Barrett Barnes able to lift one out to right-center for the sacrifice fly.

Braxton Lee scores.

All knotted at one.

Top 10, still tied at one until Patrick Mazeika comes through with his third hit of the game, this one a single that scores two runs to put the Ponies out in front for good.

It’s 3-1.

New Hampshire would get one back in the bottom of the inning.

But, Binghamton picks up the win, 3-2 in extra innings.

These two wrap up their series Thursday night at 6:35 pm.

The Ponies return home after that to open up a six-day, eight-game home stand starting Friday.