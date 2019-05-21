Ponies' Mazeika named Eastern League Player of the Week Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A big reason behind the Ponies climb to the top of the division has been the play of Patrick Mazeika lately.

After batting .333 with four homers and 15 RBI's last week, Mazeika was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week.

Mazeika put on an offensive clinic in that span, including hitting a walk-off grand slam in the night cap of a doubleheader last Tuesday.

He then followed that up just over 13 hours later by smacking a three-run shot and finished with a career-high 6 RBI's against Altoona.

Mazeika is the second Rumble Pony to be recognized by the league in the month of May, as Harol Gonzalez was named pitcher of the week in their previous weekly honors.