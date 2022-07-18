LOS ANGELES, CA – Mets slugger, and former Binghamton Rumble Ponies first baseman, Pete Alonso’s quest for a third straight Home Run Derby championship fell short Monday night.

Alonso, who won the contest in 2019 and 2021, got knocked out in the semi-final.

The man known as the Polar Bear edged out Ronald Acuna of the Atlanta Braves in the first round by a score of 20-19.

That was the only win Alonso would get on the night as the Seattle Mariners young slugger, Julio Rodriguez, beat him 31-22 in the second round.