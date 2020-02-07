OWEGO, NY – Class A’s number three Maine-Endwell on the road to take on the Owego Indians.

Early on, it was all M-E.

Sophia Pelton to Allie L’Amoreaux, and she sinks that from mid-range.

Then, Allie finds Meredith Rose who swings it to Kaety L’Amoreaux on the wing, and she buries the three from out there.

And in return, Kaety connects with Rose in the corner so she can knock down a three.

Such good teammates.

More from L’Amoreaux, this time she finishes with a great reverse lay up off a long pass from Pelton.

And she’s back again.

A steal and score here. Kaety had 24 points and it looked like the Spartans were gong to run away with this one.

But, the Indians showing some fight.

Ball’s knocked away, but Larissa Fisher is there to collect it and get the basket.

Kaci Donovan with it.

A perfectly placed lob pass down low to Evee Coleman connects and Coleman goes up with it for two.

Now, Donovan doing it herself as she drains a deep three from the near wing.

Kaci paced all players with 28 points as Owego upsets #3 Maine-Endwell, 60-52.