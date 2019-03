Owego downs Norwich 60-41, advances to Class B finals Video

OWEGO, N.Y. - Staying at Owego for one of two Class B semis tonight.

The Indians welcoming in Norwich.

Off the miss there, Chrisitan Sage rips down the rebound, and gets the putback.

Here comes Norwich now.

Ball's moved to Carson Thornton, and he buries the three.

But, the Indians counter with a three of their own, courtesy of Evan Hamed.

He led Owego with 21 points.

Owego moves past Norwich by a final of 60-41.