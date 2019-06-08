NYSPHSAA Tournament schedule for Saturday, June 8

A busy day of state tournament action on Saturday with regional round games across both baseball and softball.

Beginning with baseball, nice and easy, three of the four remaining Section IV teams playing at NYSEG Stadium tomorrow.

Game one begins at 11:00 am in Class C as Tioga takes on Cooperstown.

Then, at 2:00 pm, the Class B regional game with Susquehanna Valley facing Skaneateles.

And the final game of the day is at 5:00 pm.

That features Maine-Endwell and Roosevelt in the Class A regionals.

Also in action tomorrow is South Kortright.

They’ll face McGraw at Onondaga Community College at 3:00 pm.

The winners of all these games advance to the state semifinals next Friday.

Now to softball, and only one Section IV team scheduled to play tomorrow.

Corning will play John Jay in the Class Double-A regionals.

That’s at 1:00 pm at Union-Endicott.