Posted: Jun 03, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:59 PM EDT

NYS baseball tournament schedule

Let's take a look at this week's baseball state tournament schedule pertaining to the area's representatives.

On Thursday, the Class Double-A champions, Corning, will face Kingston at 4 in Saugerties.

Also Thursday, Class A winners Maine-Endwell takes on Lakeland at 4:30 at NYSEG Stadium.

Three games set for Saturday.

After winning the Class B title this past Saturday, Susquehanna Valley turns their attention to Skaneateles.

That will be at NYSEG Stadium, with the time yet to be determined.

Also over at NYSEG, the Class C champs, Tioga, face the team from the home of baseball, Cooperstown.

That start time has also not been announced yet.

Finally, in Class D, South Kortright squares off with McGraw at 3 over at Onondaga Community College.

