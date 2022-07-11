BINGHAMTON, NY – With the start of a new week, we can look back at the best that was, here are NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week for the week of 7/4-7/8.

We start with the Ponies for number 5, Brett Baty on the back hand and a throw on the run to get the out.

What makes this play great, the pick on the end of it from Matt Winaker to complete the play, not many bright spots for the Ponies last week, this was one of them, more from this game later on.

Now to number 4, legion ball and Endicott Post 82’s Talan McVannan with a long drive out to left field for the big fly.

A crucial moment in this game, gets around on the high cheese and blasts it for the 3-run home run, he’s loving it, his team is loving it.

A little griddy on the end of it to celebrate, more from this game later as well.

Number 3, Wednesday night baseball and Brett Baty with a fly ball to left field, looks like it might drop in no man’s land but Portland’s Tyler Dearden comes in with the silky smooth sliding play to retire Baty.

Take another look at this one, comes in out of nowhere to make the play on the slide.

Number 2, back to the 4th of July and Cody Bohanek with the diving catch, showing off the quick reactions.

Another look, step and a dive to make the play, Ponies would lose the game though.

Now to number 1, back to legion ball, runner on third, fly ball to center field, Endicott’s Nicholas Lang settles under it for the catch, runner tries to tag up and Lang launches it towards the plate.

The throw is on the money and in time to complete the double play.

Lang shows off the cannon out in center field to prevent a run from scoring and those are your NewsChannel 34 plays of the week.