BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A lot of action on the basketball court led to some phenomenal top plays of the week.

Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

Number 5, Johnson City’s Qsan Tucker Jr. grabs the steal on the defensive end and Tameem Abdul’Qahhar finishes the fast break on the other end.

Number 4, Denai Bowman makes an off-balance lay-up to give the BU Women’s Basketball team the lead over Navy, Bowman then made a steal on the other end to seal the win.

Number 3, Steven Samsel uses a sweet spin move to free himself up for the basket in a win for the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

Number 2, Connor VanDerSommen completes a crazy no look pass for Sidney that leads to the bucket.

Number 1, Kaety L’Amoreaux runs the fast break to perfection, completing the play with a no look pass to Anna Fellows for the easy lay in.