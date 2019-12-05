Moon named A.E. Player of the Week for third time this season

VESTAL, NY – While these wins have been great all-around efforts, Kai Moon continues to shine each game, and she continues to be rewarded.

Moon was named the America East Player of the Week for the second-consecutive week, and the third time this season.

This is the first time a B.U. player has been named the conference player of the week back-to-back weeks since Imani Watkins did it to end December of 2017 and begin January of 2018.

This past week, Moon averaged 24 and a half points, six rebounds, and two steals per game.

She dropped 28 points on St. Bonaventure before adding 21 in the win over Eastern Michigan.

Kai also remains right up there in national scoring, sitting second in all of Division I.

She’s also ninth in three pointers made per game.

We’ll see what Moon can do the next time she’s on the floor Thursday against Cornell.