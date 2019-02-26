Many moving pieces for Binghamton Devils as NHL trade deadline ends Video

The New Jersey Devils did some dealing at the deadline.

But, there were also plenty of moves made surrounding the Binghamton Devils.

In the last day, the BDevs have seen Mike McLeod, Nathan Bastian, Mackenzie Blackwood, John Quenneville, and Egor Yakovlev get recalled by New Jersey.

The parent club sent Brett Seney and Joey Anderson to Binghamton, reuniting Seney with Mark Denehey, whom Seney played for at Merrimack College.

Also, Evan Cormier was sent up to Binghamton from Adirondack.

Busy times for the Devils.

They'll hit the ice at the Floyd L. Maines Arena again on Tuesday when they host Syracuse at 7:05 pm.