While a lot of attention right now has been on the Section IV basketball tournaments, we got a break from games on Thursday with the title games looming this weekend.

Instead, there was a different high school athletics event on Thursday that celebrated the achievements of one local student-athlete.

At Maine-Endwell High School, senior Jack Hopko signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball at the Division I level for the University of Rhode Island.

Hopko was the top-rated recruit in New York at 1st base and corner outfield, and narrowed his choices down to URI amongst several other D1 offers.

Along with his on-field accomplishments, Hopko is also a member of the National Honor Society and a 4-time New York state scholar athlete.

While Jack isn’t done with high school yet, he’s still looking forward to being a Ram, with one reason in particular.

Maine-Endwell Senior Jack Hopko says, “Obviously, the competition. Just getting to play at that high of a level, Division I baseball, is obviously really competitive. They play a really competitive schedule. They’re in and out of the Power 5 conference teams all throughout the season. So, getting to play against those teams and competing with them will be really exciting.”

Hopko has accomplished a lot in his time with Maine-Endwell baseball, which includes being a multi-time Section IV champion, making it to the New York state championship game, and of course, winning the 2016 Little League World Series.

So, where does signing to play D1 ball rank for him?

Maine-Endwell Senior Jack Hopko says, “I would say this is close to the top as one of my biggest accomplishments. I’ve always wanted to play at a high level of baseball, and this will do it for me.”

Hopko still has one season left with M-E baseball, and he says they’re eyeing another section title and a state run.

Congratulations to Jack and his family on this tremendous accomplishment.