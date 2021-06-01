M-E Spartans blank S.V. Sabers 6-0, remain undefeated

ENDWELL, NY – Over to Maine-Endwell where the Spartans softball teams hosted Susquehanna Valley.
And it was another terrific showing for M-E’s Olivia Lewis.
The sophomore has been enjoying a ton of success in her first year on varsity.
Lewis striking out Sabers left and right early one.
Then, in the bottom of the 1st, Lewis up with 2 Spartans on and she gets absolutely all of that pitch.
To the tree line and rolls into the woods.
That put M-E up 3-0 early.
Lewis continued to dominate in the circle throughout this one as she finished with 15 strikeouts and finished with another shutout.
Maine-Endwell remains unbeaten as the Spartans blank the Sabers, 6-0.