M-E shuts out U-E 3-0, advances to championship series Video

ENDWELL, N.Y. - Last night, the lacrosse section champions were decided as Vestal, Owego, and Chenango Forks all won titles in their respective classes.

On Friday, we turned our attention to sectional playoff baseball, beginning with a mid-day first pitch.

Maine-Endwell hosting Union-Endicott in the Class A semifinals.

The winner will take on Vestal in the championship series.

Bottom two, runner at third.

Ball ends up at the back stop.

In safely on the slide is Joe Mancini.

Spartans go up 1-0.

Top four here, and this was U-E's best opportunity of the game.

Ray Lipinski puts one in the right-center gap.

He flies around and reaches third.

But, Adam Rutkowski got the next batter to fly out to end the inning.

Bottom five, 2-0 M-E.

Jack Hopko chops one to short.

The throw to third goes off the runner, Mike Mancini.

The ball gets away and allows Mancini to score.

Now a 3-0 Spartans lead.

And Rutkowski would shut things down the rest of the way.

He had an impressive outing, going the distance to secure the win.

Maine-Endwell blanks Union-Endicott 3-0.

M-E meets Vestal in game one of the championship series beginning noon on Monday at Vestal.