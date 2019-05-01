Little Red whitewash Patriots 19-0 Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Final stop of the night was at Alumni Stadium where the Binghamton Patriots took on the #7 team in Class Double-A, Ithaca.

First half, Little Red up when Shea Baker finds Maddie Hall cutting in front.

Her goal makes it 6-0.

Then, Zoe Getzin moves it to Caroline Duthie and down to Kayla Shulman for the goal.

7-0 Ithaca.

And this time, Getzin cruises on in for the goal herself.

Little Red rolling.

Ithaca makes it a sweep for the ranked teams as they come away with a 19-0 win.