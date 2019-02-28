Lappin, Pietila called up to New Jersey Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Following the flurry of moves around the NHL trade deadline, another pair of Binghamton Devils are making their way to the show.

Forwards Nick Lappin and Blake Pietila are both heading to play for the parent club in New Jersey.

In 43 games with Binghamton this season, Pietila has had a team leading 35 points notching 16 goals and 19 assists.

Lappin has tallied 16 goals and 11 assists in his 45 games with B-Devs.

Both players have logged time in the NHL earlier this season.