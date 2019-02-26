Lady Bearcats top Catamounts 58-50, men fall 69-63 Video

Time to level up form high school to college as the Binghamton University basketball teams were in action this Saturday.

The women's team was up in Burlington to take on Vermont.

Despite a shaky first half, the Bearcats put up 25 points in the 3rd quarter to pull ahead.

BU wins their third in a row, with a 58-50 victory over Vermont.

Kai Moon led all scorers with 23 points, while Rebecca Carmody posted her 8th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Olivia Ramil also scored a career-high 14 points.

The Bearcats will look to make it four-straight on Wednesday when they head to Hartford to face the Hawks at 7:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the BU men's team hosted Vermont on Senior Day Saturday.

The Bearcats got a huge showing from one of their seniors, J.C. Show, as he led the team with 22 points, including going 6-for-6 from three point range.

Fellow seniors Chancellor Barnard, Timmy Rose, and Caleb Stewart all combined to score only 13 points, with Barnard bringing down a team-high 8 rebounds.

The Bearcats hung tough with the conference's top team.

But, in the end, Vermont wins it, 69-63.

Binghamton remains home for their next outing which is Wednesday against Hartford.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm.