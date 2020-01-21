Lady Bearcats pick up a 73-63 win over the Black Bears

Beginning with the women’s team on Saturday, the Bearcats were able to pick up their first victory over the Black Bears in their last four meetings with a 73-63 win.

Kai Moon led the charge for B.U. with a 26-point outing, her 11th 20-plus point performance this season.

Both Ramil sisters were also large factors in the win as Olivia and Annie teamed up to pour in an additional 28 points and brought down 10 rebounds.

The win lifted Binghamton to 13-5 overall on the year, and moved them to 2-3 in the America East.

Next up for the Bearcats is a scorching-hot Stony Brook team that currently holds the second-longest win streak in the entire country at 15 games.

Binghamton and Stony Brook tip off Wednesday night inside the B.U. Events Center at 7:00 pm.