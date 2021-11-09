Lady Bearcats get win over the Siena Saints in season opener 59-55

VESTAL, NY – The night began with the women’s team as they welcomed in Siena.

These two met in the opener two years ago, an 89-62 win for BU.

Zahra Barnes driving in here, shovels it to Genevieve Coleman, and that’s the Owego native’s 1st collegiate basket there.

Coleman had a solid opening outing for BU, as she would tally 9 points and 4 rebounds in her debut.

But, it was Denai Bowman picking up where she left off that helped propel Binghamton in this one.

Still don’t know how she did that there, but heck of a play.

Bowman went off as she set a career-high mark with 23 points, leading all scorers, while Clare Traeger led all players with 10 rebounds.

This one came down to the wire, but Binghamton gets the season opening dub, 59-55.

The Bearcats continue their 5-game home stand this coming Saturday at noon when they host Canisius.