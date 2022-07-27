SYRACUSE, NY – New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom completed his second rehab start with the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

The 2-time Cy Young Award winner went 4.0 innings in the outing, striking out 6 but allowing 4 earner runs, including 2 home runs.

DeGrom is working his way back from a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for the entire MLB season.

Wednesday marked the fourth total rehab start deGrom has made during this stint.

Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters today that, barring any setbacks, the plan is for deGrom’s next appearance to come at the major league level.