ENDWELL, NY – Last Friday, Union-Endicott alum and NFL veteran Isaiah Kacyvenski returned to the area to host the Maggie Memorial.

An annual golf tournament held in honor of Kacyvenski’s late mother, Margaret Kulakowski, to raise money for the Children’s Home in Hillcrest.

With his return to the area, Kacyvenski was given the chance to reflect on his time in high school.

He was a member of both the Union-Endicott football and wrestling teams, captaining the football team his senior year.

He later went on to play football at the collegiate level at Harvard before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

When asked at the tournament for some of his fondest memories of his time in high school, a few things came to mind.

“Going to the state championships in wrestling,” Kacyvenski says. “Winning a state championship under Frank Sorochinsky, ‘Sarge’. And going to the state semi-final’s in football, captaining that team.”

Kacyvenski also mentioned the wrestling match that clinched the state championship which he won and a come from behind football game that Union-Endicott won over Vestal in front of a crowd that he says was as big as close to 12,000-13,000 people.