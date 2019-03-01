Indians advance to Class B finals with 61-52 win over Wolverines Video

OWEGO, N.Y. - Beginning at Owego Free Academy.

Girl's Class B semis with #5 Owego hosting #21 Waverly.

Strong turn out.

Kaci Donovan moving up court.

Nice lob pass down low to Evee Coleman.

Coleman goes high off the glass for the basket.

Passing carousel here from Owego.

Worked to the wing for Donovan, and she hits from way down town.

Now, Donovan with a nice stretch pass to Zoe Mahon.

She has a wide open lane right to the basket, and she's able to finish with the easy bucket.

Waverly was right in this game all the way through.

Here, Wendi Hammond able to get the basket and draw the foul.

But, ultimately, the Indians offense was too much to handle for the Wolverines.

Powered by 27 from Donovan and another 20 from Coleman, Owego goes on to win this one 61-52.

The Indians move on to the Class B finals on Saturday at 5:00 pm to take on #4 Norwich at the Floyd L. Maines Arena.