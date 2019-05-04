Homer thrashes Johnson City 13-4 Video

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. - Now to a soaked Wildcat Stadium where the Johnson City boy's lacrosse team welcomed in Homer earlier.

First quarter, and JC looking to set the tone early.

Billy Kozloski getting a better angle and rips one low for the goal.

He's pumped up as his goal puts the Cats up 1-0.

But, Homer with the answer.

Andrew Van Patten to Dante Patriarco, and he slings it under the crossbar to make it 1-1.

Then, Dylan Yacavone charges in and picks up the go-ahead goal, putting the Trojans up for good.

JC had some good looks throughout.

Here, Kozloski feeds Jake Carpenter.

But, Carpenter is stonewalled by Colin Perks.

Down the other way, Carpenter kicks it out to Brandon Warren.

And there's Perks again for the stop.

Kozloski back and he gets a great look.

But, Perks with the leg save to preserve the lead for the Trojans.

The Wildcats would break through for a few more goals.

But, it's Homer that comes away with the win by a final of 13-4.