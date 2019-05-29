High school softball rankings, 5/28/19
Let's take a look at the latest New York State rankings that were released.
Beginning in Class Double-A, Corning is up to five this week, with Horseheads close behind at eight.
In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 5th, Union-Endicott is 22nd, Vestal is 27th, and Johnson City is one back at 28.
To Class B, and Susquehanna Valley leading the charge for Section IV at #3.
Waverly is #6, Windsor is 16th, and Chenango Forks is 17th.
Edison is 3rd in Class C with Elmira Notre Dame at six.
Greene is 8th, Harpursville is 19th, Candor is 22nd, Bainbridge-Guilford is 25th, and Tioga is 27th.
Finally, Deposit is still #1 in Class D.
Marathon is 7th, Afton is 11th, Schenevus is 14th, Gilboa-Conesville is 17th, and Roxbury is 19th.