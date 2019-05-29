High school softball rankings, 5/28/19 Video

Let's take a look at the latest New York State rankings that were released.

Beginning in Class Double-A, Corning is up to five this week, with Horseheads close behind at eight.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 5th, Union-Endicott is 22nd, Vestal is 27th, and Johnson City is one back at 28.

To Class B, and Susquehanna Valley leading the charge for Section IV at #3.

Waverly is #6, Windsor is 16th, and Chenango Forks is 17th.

Edison is 3rd in Class C with Elmira Notre Dame at six.

Greene is 8th, Harpursville is 19th, Candor is 22nd, Bainbridge-Guilford is 25th, and Tioga is 27th.

Finally, Deposit is still #1 in Class D.

Marathon is 7th, Afton is 11th, Schenevus is 14th, Gilboa-Conesville is 17th, and Roxbury is 19th.