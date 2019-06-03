High school lacrosse tournament results, 6/3/19

Let’s check out the finals from the past weekend in the New York State lacrosse tournaments.

It didn’t go well for Section IV teams.

Beginning with the boy’s brackets.

In regional action, Corning was ousted by Baldwinsville 12-4 in Class A.

Vestal picked up a 9-7 win over Fayetteville-Manlius to advance to the state semifinals on Wednesday against Victor.

In Class C, Jamesville-DeWitt was all over Owego, winning 17-3.

And in Class D, Chenango Forks season came to an end in a tight one with Lafayette/Onondaga, falling 14-12.

And in the girl’s tournament, Baker beat Ithaca 12-8 in the Class A regionals.

Horseheads was routed by Fayetteville-Manlius 20-6 in Class B.

And in Class C, Jamesville-DeWitt knocked off Vestal 10-8.