High school lacrosse rankings, 5/20/19

Now, with sectional playoffs beginning later today, let’s take a look at the latest New York State boy’s and girl’s lacrosse rankings released today.

Since the ladies get the playoffs going today, we’ll begin with the girl’s side of things.

In Class Double-A, only Ithaca is ranked from Section IV.

The Little Red are 8th and await the winner of today’s semifinal game between Corning and Elmira.

Down to Class C now, and Vestal cracks the top 10 this week as they’re 9th.

The Golden Bears will take on the winner of today’s game between Maine-Endwell and Johnson City.

Speaking of the Spartans, M-E comes in at #18 this week.

Now over the guy’s rankings, and in Class Double-A, Corning comes in at #7 this week.

In Class B, the Vestal Golden Bears round out the class rankings as they sit at #15.

And lastly, in Class D, Chenango Forks slides back a couple spots as the Blue Devils are 10th this week.

Boy’s sectional play begins tomorrow, with three games on the schedule.