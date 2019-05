High school lacrosse rankings, 4/30/19 Video

Beginning with boy's lacrosse, in Class Double-A, the Corning Hawks move up to #9 this week.

And in Class D, Chenango Forks drops down to #7.

More to come from them later.

In girl's lax, Ithaca is #7 in Class Double-A.

Meanwhile, in Class C, Vestal enters the rankings at #15.

Both those teams were in town Tuesday.

Also in the top 20 is Maine-Endwell at 18.