High school girl's soccer rankings, 10/24/18

Speaking of Vestal, they start us off in our look at the latest girl's soccer state rankings.

The Golden Bears ranked fifth in Class A.

We saw the top team in Class B in action earlier in Chenango Forks.

Waverly sits eight spots back at nine.

As for Class C, Groton in ranked second, while Unatego makes an appearance this week at #14.

And in Class D, Downsville jumps up to third.

South Kortright drops down to eighth, and Schenevus stays put at 13.