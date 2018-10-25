High school girl's soccer playoffs recap, 10/24/18
In order to win a state championship, you must first win your section.
On Wednesday, the battle to claim a section title continued on for several Section Four teams in girl's soccer.
We begin with a Class B battle.
#1 Chenango Forks taking on Oneonta for a trip to the section championship.
First half action, Forks trying to get the offense going.
Cassidy Walsh finds Gabby Markham who let's one fly.
But, Taylor Colone-Microni makes the hopping save.
Then, Emma Bough bursts by two defenders, gets a great look, but an even better save by Colone-Microni.
But, Bough and the Blue Devils would find their scoring touch before halftime.
Emma settles, curls back inside, and fires one far side for the goal.
Forks gets out to a 1-0 lead.
Just about three minutes later, Lexi Bartlow finds Bough.
Fakes the kick, and then buries her second of the game.
That made it 2-0.
Forks would go on to win it, 10-0.
The Blue Devils will battle either Dryden or Waverly for the section championship this Saturday in Norwich.
A chilly one over at Spartan Stadium, Maine-Endwell hosting Johnson City to see who advances to the Class A section finals.
Already 2-0 in the second half now.
Ari Michitti tracks that ball down.
Looking for Emily Hein in front, but instead, it's gobbled up by Calesta Reigelman.
A little later, it's Michitti again.
Good boot, but it bends too far right.
Lead still stands at 2-0.
Michitti again, in alone, looking like this is the one.
But, too much spin and it misses wide left this time.
But, it wouldn't matter as the Spartans win it 2-0.
M-E will meet #5 Vestal in the section championship game this Friday night in Waverly.