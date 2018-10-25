High school girl's soccer playoffs recap, 10/24/18 Video

In order to win a state championship, you must first win your section.

On Wednesday, the battle to claim a section title continued on for several Section Four teams in girl's soccer.

We begin with a Class B battle.

#1 Chenango Forks taking on Oneonta for a trip to the section championship.

First half action, Forks trying to get the offense going.

Cassidy Walsh finds Gabby Markham who let's one fly.

But, Taylor Colone-Microni makes the hopping save.

Then, Emma Bough bursts by two defenders, gets a great look, but an even better save by Colone-Microni.

But, Bough and the Blue Devils would find their scoring touch before halftime.

Emma settles, curls back inside, and fires one far side for the goal.

Forks gets out to a 1-0 lead.

Just about three minutes later, Lexi Bartlow finds Bough.

Fakes the kick, and then buries her second of the game.

That made it 2-0.

Forks would go on to win it, 10-0.

The Blue Devils will battle either Dryden or Waverly for the section championship this Saturday in Norwich.

A chilly one over at Spartan Stadium, Maine-Endwell hosting Johnson City to see who advances to the Class A section finals.

Already 2-0 in the second half now.

Ari Michitti tracks that ball down.

Looking for Emily Hein in front, but instead, it's gobbled up by Calesta Reigelman.

A little later, it's Michitti again.

Good boot, but it bends too far right.

Lead still stands at 2-0.

Michitti again, in alone, looking like this is the one.

But, too much spin and it misses wide left this time.

But, it wouldn't matter as the Spartans win it 2-0.

M-E will meet #5 Vestal in the section championship game this Friday night in Waverly.