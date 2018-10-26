High school girl's soccer finals schedule Video

Two games going on Friday night over at Waverly's Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Class AA section final features Elmira and Ithaca at 7:00 pm.

These two split their two games, with each winning at home.

Before that though, in Class A, it's #5 Vestal against Maine-Endwell at 5:00 pm.

The Golden Bears looking to stay unbeaten, that including two wins over M-E.

Then, on Saturday, two games up in Norwich.

That would be the Class B final between #1 Chenango Forks and #9 Waverly.

That one starts at 2:30 pm.

This will be the first meeting of the season between these two teams.

Just before that one, the Class C championship features #2 Groton and #16 Unatego.

That's a noon start time.

And the Class D final will be played in Oneonta at the Wright National Fields.

It's #3 Downsville against #8 South Kortright, and that begins at 10:00 am.