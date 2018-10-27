High school football semifinals schedule for 10/27/18 Video

With Horseheads advancing to the Class Double-A finals next week, let's take a look at tomorrow's schedule to see who else is looking to advance to the football section championships next weekend.

The other Class Double-A semifinal features Elmira hosting Corning at 1:30 pm in Elmira.

The two Class B semifinal match ups are Chenango Forks at home against Norwich, and Maine-Endwell welcoming in Owego.

Both those games are also 1:30 pm kick-offs.

Both Class C semi games are at Alumni Stadium.

Up first is Waverly and Newark Valley at 1:00 pm.

Then, Susquehanna Valley meets Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour at 4:00 pm.

And in the Class D semis at Wildcat Stadium in Johnson City, the day starts with Sidney battling Greene at 1:00 pm.

That's followed by Tioga and Walton squaring off at 4:00 pm.