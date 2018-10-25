High school football rankings, 10/24/18 Video

Now, let's check out the football rankings for this the week of sectional semis.

Starting in Class Double-A and Elmira slips 12 spots after being upset by Vestal this past Saturday.

The Express will play Corning this Saturday.

In Class B, Chenango Forks remains at #1 as they prepare to take on Norwich in the semis this Saturday.

The other two Section IV teams ranked this week are squaring off Saturday as #6 Maine-Endwell will face #21 Owego.

Susquehanna Valley is still #2 in Class C.

They'll take on Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

Also at Alumni, #25 Waverly will face Newark Valley.

And all four teams still competing for a section title are ranked this week in Class D.

#3 Sidney will face #13 Greene while #4 Tioga tangles with #12 Walton.

Both those games are Saturday at Johnson City's Wildcat Stadium.