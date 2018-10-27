High school field hockey sectional championships recap, 10/26/18 Video

We begin with the Class B field hockey section championship.

Afton taking on Owego.

It wouldn't take long for the scoring to get started.

Just 39 seconds into the game, Casey East finds the back of the cage.

1-0 Afton.

Then, it's Casey again as she dangles her way through the Owego defense.

That one makes it 2-0 Knights, and they would just keep rolling.

3-0 here, Madison Baciuska with the crazy stick skills and she's able to finish.

Afton now up 4-0.

Baciuska would finish with four goals in a relentless performance by the Knights.

Afton takes the Class B title, 11-0.

The Knights will begin the state tournament in the Regional round against the Section III champion.

That one will be at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on November 3rd.

After that win by Afton, the Whitney Point Eagles and Harpursville Hornets battled for the Class C section title.

Just under four minutes played, Leanne Bough with a terrific pass in front for Madison Wayman.

Wayman gets enough on it to score, and the Eagles strike first to make it 1-0.

A few minutes later, off a corner, whacked towards the cage by Victoria Petrie.

Ball kicks back out a bit before it's slung in by Alexa Wentz for the goal.

That gives Whitney Point a 2-0 lead.

Then, Amy Stevens carries all the way in to the goal and knocks it home.

Stevens puts the Eagles up 3-0.

This would be a much tighter game as Whitney Point would go on to take the section crown by a final of 4-1.

They'll face the Section III champion in the Regional round at CNS on November 3rd as well.