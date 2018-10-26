Local Sports

High school field hockey finals schedule

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 10:16 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 10:16 PM EDT

High school field hockey finals schedule

Only two games to be played to decide the Section IV field hockey champions.

Those games will be played Friday night at Greene High School.

It begins with Class B as Afton takes on Owego.

That gets underway at 5:30 pm.

That one's then directly followed by the Class C final.

Whitney Point looking to keep it's hopes alive for a 5th-straight state championship as they face off with Harpursville.

I'll have highlights from both these games Friday night at 11:00 pm.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected