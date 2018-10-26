High school boy's soccer finals schedule Video

Let's take a look at the other sports that will be playing for a sectional championship this weekend.

Beginning with boy's soccer and all these games are scheduled for Saturday in Oneonta at the Wright National Fields.

Going by classes, in Double-A, Ithaca and Horseheads will square off at 1:30 pm.

These two tied in their first meeting, with Horseheads taking the second 2-0.

A tremendous game in Class A as #10 Maine-Endwell meets #18 Vestal at 1.

The Golden Bears went 2-1 against M-E this season.

However, they only outscored the Spartans 7-4 between all three of those games so it should be a tight one.

Class B puts #9 Oneonta up against Chenango Valley at 10:30 in the morning.

CV upset #16 Dryden to get here.

The Yellowjackets beat CV in their previous two meetings.

And then two more ranked battles.

#4 Lansing will take on #13 Trumansburg in the Class C finals at 1:15 pm.

The Class D championship kicks off at 10:15 am with #1 South Kortright facing #6 Marathon.