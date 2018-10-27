High school boy's and girl's soccer championships schedule Video

Well, as mentioned, there's been a change in the schedule tomorrow for the soccer section title games.

With the weather looking nothing short of miserable tomorrow, all the boy's and girl's soccer championship games have now been moved to Monday.

Here's the new boy's schedule.

The Class Double-A game between Ithaca and Horseheads is now set for 4:30 pm in Ithaca.

The Class A final between Maine-Endwell and Vestal will be played at 6:00 pm at Maine-Endwell's Spartan Stadium.

Oneonta will host the Class B championship against Chenango Valley.

That one at 3:30 pm at the Wright National Fields.

Class C title game will be held at Tompkins Cortland Community College at 3:30 pm.

That one features Lansing and Trumansburg.

Then, you have South Kortright facing Marathon in the Class D final.

That one at 3:00 pm also at the Wright National Fields in Oneonta.

Now, for the girl's championship schedule.

With two of the games out of the way tonight before the rain, only three games moved to Monday.

The Class B and C games will both be played up at Norwich High School.

Groton and Unatego will play first at 5:00 pm for the Class C championship.

That will then be followed by Chenango Forks and Waverly for the Class B title at 7:00 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Class D final between Downsville and South Kortright has a 3:15 pm start time.

That one will be played at the Wright National Fields.