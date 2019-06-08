High school baseball rankings, 6/7/19 Video

Let's finish off the evening by taking a look at the latest New York State baseball rankings.

A pair of Section IV teams in Class Double-A with Corning at 18 and Ithaca at 25.

In Class A, the Maine-Endwell Spartans at 11.

Vestal comes in at 22.

Susquehanna Valley up to #2 in Class B.

Behind the Sabers are Windsor at 23 and Oneonta at 24.

To Class C and Tioga is 8th this week.

The only other team ranked is Deposit/Hancock at 14.

Finally, in Class D, South Kortright is 3rd.

Also ranked are Edmeston at 9 and Schenevus at 11.