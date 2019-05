High school baseball rankings, 5/2/19 Video

Now to baseball, and a shorter, yet still impressive, list from Section IV.

Kicking it off with Class B, and Susquehanna Valley is #6.

Oneonta is 18th, Waverly is 23rd, and Windsor is 25th.

In Class C, Depsoit/Hancock reigns supreme at the top of the rankings.

Also among the ranked are Greene at 12, Sidney at 15, and Newark Valley at 22.

Lastly, Edmeston is second in Class D.

Also in the mix is Schenevus at six, Roxbury is 14th, and South Kortright 16th.