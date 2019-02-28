Hawks coast to win over Bearcats 96-76 Video

VESTAL, N.Y. - Just under a week away from the end of the regular season, Binghamton University men's and women's basketball teams have both punched their tickets to the America East Conference Tournament.

Tonight both teams looked to help improve their seeding.

We'll start off with the men's team who welcomed in the Hartford Hawks to the Events Center.

First half, Sam Sessoms drives, doesn't like the look dribbles to the corner and hits the 3.

He finishes with a season high 34 points, BU down 4.

Few minutes later George Blagojevic gets it in the low post, 3 Bearcats in the area, no problem for him.

Nice touch on the floater, Hartford up 33-19.

Hawks trying to pull away but the Bearcats keep chipping.

Caleb Stewart from the top off the key, big fella shows of the handles works inside for 2, trims the deficit 14.

On the other end Blagojevic just unstoppable all night for the Hawks.

Gets it at the free throw line, dribbles, turns, shoots and makes it with ease.

Team high 32 for the senior.

Despite Sessoms and Stewart combing for 56, the Hawks coast to a victory over the Bearcats 96-76.