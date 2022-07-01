BINGHAMTON, NY – Harpursville Post 1596 came out on top against Binghamton Post 80 by a score of 5-0 on day 2 of the Binghamton Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday evening.

Harpursville got out of the gates strong scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the first and did not look back from there.

The game did get delayed for a little while due to lightning but resumed just before 9 p.m.

Both teams will be in action again on Saturday, Harpursville draws the Clinton County Mariners while Binghamton will face off with Endicott Post 82.