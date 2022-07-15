BINGHAMTON, NY – Harpursville Post 1596 took down Oneonta Green Wave Post 259 10-6 at Conlon Field on Friday, despite a late rally from the Green Wave.

Oneonta got off to the early lead when Asa Dugan beat out a ground ball with 2 outs that scored a runner from third base.

Despite the early lead, the next few innings would be dominated by Harpursville.

Dylan Decker had the highlight of the game in the second inning with an opposite field grand slam to put Post 1596 on the scoreboard, making it 2-1.

Caden Fortunato, who was the starting pitcher for Harpursville, would help himself out later in the inning knocking in 2, bringing the score to 6-1.

Cody Lewis would also pick up 2 RBI’s himself with a single later in the game.

Oneonta rallied late, putting up crooked numbers in both the sixth and seventh inning but with the bases loaded in the seventh and 2 outs, Decker back picked a the runner at third to end the game.